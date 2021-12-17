NewsWorldQueen Elizabeth cancels pre-Christmas family lunch as COVID cases soar

Queen Elizabeth cancels pre-Christmas family lunch as COVID cases soar

Queen Elizabeth Cancels Pre Christmas Lunch As Covid Cases Soar
Queen Elizabeth Cancels Pre Christmas Lunch As Covid Cases Soar

Queen Elizabeth has cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution while cases of COVID-19 soar in Britain, a Buckingham Palace source said on Thursday (December 16).

“The decision is a precautionary one as it is felt to put too many people’s Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead.

“While there is regret that it is cancelled, there is a belief it is the right thing to do for all,” the source said.

England’s chief medical officer warned people on Wednesday (December 15) not to mix with others unless they have to in the run-up to Christmas after Britain recorded its most daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as the Omicron variant spreads.

Britain’s 95-year-old monarch spent the majority of the pandemic at Windsor Castle to the west of London. Her husband Prince Philip died in April this year after more than seven decades of marriage.

By gavriella
Previous articleFirst vaccinations of children 5-11 begin today
Next articleChristmas at Ermou 272 on December 18

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros