Queen Elizabeth cancels Northern Ireland trip on medical grounds

Queen Elizabeth has been advised by doctors to cancel a two-day visit to Northern Ireland that was set to begin today, Buckingham Palace said in a statement late on Wednesday.
She has “reluctantly accepted medical advice” to stay at home to rest at Windsor Castle.
In a statement, the palace also said the monarch, 95, was in “good spirits.”
Her visit was to mark the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland.
“The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” the statement said.
“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.”