News World Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID-19 vaccines

Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID-19 vaccines

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, both in their nineties, have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said late on Saturday.

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations,” the palace said in a statement.

The Queen is 94 years old and Philip is 99, putting them in the priority category in Britain’s coronavirus vaccine rollout.

A royal source said the vaccines were administered by a household doctor at the queen’s Windsor Castle residence, adding that she made the news public to counter any speculation.

With a highly transmissible new variant of the virus surging across Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shuttered the economy and is rushing out vaccines in a bid to stem the spread of the pandemic.

The government plans to vaccinate the elderly, the vulnerable and frontline workers – around 15 million people – by mid-February, to ease a new strict lockdown imposed after a spike in cases to daily records.

Britain has the world’s fifth-highest official death toll from COVID-19 at nearly 80,000, and the 1,325 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test on Friday surpassed the previous daily record toll from last April.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCases where sms not necessary to move around locked down Cyprus
Next articleCyprus enters lockdown, sending text messages a must to move around

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus enters lockdown, sending text messages a must to move around

Annie Charalambous -
Total lockdown in Cyprus as of Sunday morning and up until January 31 in a bid to curb the alarming spread of the coronavirus...
Read more
World

Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID-19 vaccines

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, both in their nineties, have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said late on Saturday. "The Queen and...
Read more
Local

Cases where sms not necessary to move around locked down Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
Now that Cyprus is under a total lockdown, movement by exception is permitted without sending a text message for specific cases only. These cases are: ---for...
Read more
World

An isolated Trump faces looming impeachment threat

Annie Charalambous -
With only days left in his presidency, Donald Trump - silenced by Twitter and shunned by a growing number of Republican officials - faces...
Read more
Local

A whole world on island’s stamps hidden in Cyprus Postal Museum

Annie Charalambous -
The Cyprus Postal Museum located on Ayios Savva Street within the walls of old Nicosia has exhibits dating from the 18th century onwards, Philenews...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

An isolated Trump faces looming impeachment threat

Annie Charalambous -
With only days left in his presidency, Donald Trump - silenced by Twitter and shunned by a growing number of Republican officials - faces...
Read more
World

Scottish nationalists demand billions in ‘Brexit compensation’ for Scotland

Annie Charalambous -
The pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) demanded on Sunday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson pay billions of pounds in compensation to Scotland for the...
Read more
World

Two die in Spanish storm, troops deployed to help motorists stranded by snow

Annie Charalambous -
Two people died in Spain and troops rescued drivers trapped by snow as Storm Filomena caused travel chaos across the country, with Madrid seeing the heaviest...
Read more
World

Greece submits bill on western territorial waters extension

Annie Charalambous -
Greece's conservative government has submitted a bill to parliament to extend the western limit of its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros