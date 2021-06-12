Queen consort Sofia participates in an abandoned garbage collection in the countryside

NewsWorldQueen consort Sofia participates in an abandoned garbage collection in the countryside

The Spanish Queen consort Sofía has participated on Saturday in the fifth edition of the great collection of waste abandoned in nature, which has been developed throughout the country organized by the Libera project of SEO / BirdLife and Ecoembes.

By gavriella
