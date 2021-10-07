Quatuor Diotima at the Shoe Factory on October 8

Quatuor Diotima – one of the most acclaimed ensembles of all chamber music in the world today – will open the 12th International Pharos Contemporary Music Festival, on Friday 8 October 2021. Reflected in the mirror of today’s music, the Quartet projects a new light onto the masterpieces of the 19th and 20th centuries, and it has collaborated closely with several of the greatest composers of the late twentieth century, notably Pierre Boulez and Helmut Lachenmann. Quatuor Diotima appears regularly in the world’s finest halls and concert series, such as Quartet Biennale Philharmonie de Paris, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, Muziekgebouw Amsterdam, Konserthuset Stockholm, and it has developed a rich and highly-praised discography, with numerous awards, such as Diapason d’Or, Télérama, Grammophone, The Strad. For their concert in Cyprus, the Diotimas will perform string quartets by Béla Bartók, Henri Dutilleux and Helmut Lachenmann. The concert is kindly supported by Institut français de Chypre.

Henri Dutilleux (1916 – 2013)

Ainsi la nuit (1976)

Béla Bartók (1881 – 1945)

String Quartet No.3 (1927)

Helmut Lachenmann (b.1935)

String Quartet No.3 “Grido” (2001)

Quatuor Diotima is one of the most in-demand chamber ensembles in the world today. It was formed in 1996 by graduates of the Paris National Conservatory.

The Quartet’s name evokes a double musical significance: Diotima is at once an allegory of German Romanticism – Friederich Hölderlin gives the name to the love of his life in his novel Hyperion – and a rallying cry for the music of our time, brandished by Luigi Nono in his composition Fragmente-Stille, an Diotima.

Quatuor Diotima has collaborated closely with several of the greatest composers of the late 20th century, notably Pierre Boulez (who revised his Livre pour Quatuor for them) and Helmut Lachenmann. The Quartet regularly commissions new works from the most brilliant composers of our time, including Mauro Lanza, Gérard Pesson, Rebecca Saunders and Tristan Murail.

Reflected in the mirror of today’s music, the Quartet projects a new light onto the masterpieces of the 19th and 20th centuries, especially Beethoven, Schubert, the Second Viennese School (Schoenberg, Berg and Webern), as well as Janáček, Debussy, Ravel and Bartók.

Quatuor Diotima appears regularly in the world’s finest halls and concert series. In recent seasons, they have appeared in renowned chamber music series such as Konserthuset Stockholm, Concertgebouw Brugge, Muziekgebouw Amsterdam, Bozar Brüssel, String Quartet Biennale Philharmonie de Paris, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, Brucknerfest Linz, Liederhalle Stuttgart.

Their rich discography is regularly praised and awarded by the international musical press: French magazine Diapason d’Or (five awards including two Best of the Year), Classica (Best of the Year), Télérama, Grammophone (Editor’s Choice), The Strad, and many others. The Quatuor Diotima has recorded exclusively for the Naïve label for ten years; in 2016 they launched their Diotima Collection for that label, devoted to the works of major composers of our time.

Since 2008, Quatuor Diotima has had a privileged relationship with the Région Centre-Val de Loire, which hosts the quartet in residence. This relationship is also an important laboratory for artistic and pedagogical projects. Quatuor Diotima has developed a series of quartet concerts in Orléans, at the l’Abbaye de Noirlac, that teaches master-classes brings and together young composers and a new generation of quartets with established ensembles. In 2018, Quatuor Diotima was awarded the European Cultural Heritage Award by the French Ministry of Culture.

𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝟴 𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆, 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗼𝘀𝗶𝗮 / 𝟴:𝟯𝟬𝗽𝗺

