News Local Quarantine rules for incoming passengers could be lifted

A new plan aiming to amend covid-19 quarantine rules under the holiday island’s categorisation of passengers policy on Thursday will be submitted before Cabinet for approval, Philenews reports.

The new action plan on air travel specifically aims towards the lifting, under certain conditions, of the current ban on arrivals to Cyprus from countries in category C.

The new policy should come in effect before the end of March and start of the new tourist season considering that many people will be covid-19 vaccinated by then, according to insiders.

The differentiation of the existing categorization of countries from A, B and C to green, orange and red categories – in accordance with that of the European Canter for Prevention and Disease Control – should not be excluded, one also said.

But without the now mandatory 14-day quarantine for passengers travelling from countries that – based on their epidemiological picture – should come under the red category.

Nonetheless, incoming passengers from such countries should have a negative test in hand and could be obligated to a new one at the airport.

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
