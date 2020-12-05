News Local Quarantine for people travelling to the occupied areas as of 8 December

Quarantine for people travelling to the occupied areas as of 8 December

As of 8 December, people who want to cross over to the occupied areas for a period less than three days will only have to have a negative PCR test and will not have to go into quarantine. However, people who visit the pseudostate either by sea or air, even for a period of less than five days, quarantine is obligatory.

Moreover, it was announced that there will be more measures for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

It is also noted that companies issuing tickets to people who tested positive to PCR test, upon their arrival to the pseudostate they will be fined.

(philenews/CNA)

