NewsWorldQuake of magnitude 6 strikes Salta Province, Argentina

Quake of magnitude 6 strikes Salta Province, Argentina

An earthquake of magnitude 6 has struck Salta Province, Argentina, German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Monday.

The quake was at a depth of 222 kilometers, it also said.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleLength of judicial proceedings in Cyprus still a big challenge
Next articleCliff diving competition in Ireland

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros