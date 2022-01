A new earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Cyprus on Friday morning, just two weeks after a 6.1 one had shaken the Mediterranean island.

Friday’s quake occurred around 6.00 in the morning in coastal Paphos district, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Unlike the month’s earlier quake which was strongly felt by the population in many places in Cyprus, Friday’s one only affected Paphos area which reported no damages so far.