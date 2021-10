An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale which struck the Eastern Mediterranean early in the morning on Tuesday was also felt in Cyprus.

The geological surveys department said the strong tremor’s epicenter was the Greek island of Karpathos. And in Cyprus, it was primarily felt in coastal Larnaca.

Last week, a powerful quake that rattled the Greek island of Crete was felt in Cyprus, some 600km away.

