Qatar to donate €1.2m towards renovation of Kemi Kembir Mosque in Limassol

Qatar will donate €1.2 million towards the renovation of Kemi Kembir Mosque built in the 16th century in the old Turkish quarter of Limassol, Philenews reports.

It is the first time that a third country contributes to the maintenance of mosques in Cyprus.

At the same time, UNDP will spend €800,000 to restore the mosque in the village of Peristerona

which was recently damaged by thunder.

And €220,000 will be spent from the Turkish Cypriot Property Management Fund for the maintenance of Zouhouri mosque.

All this was disclosed by a representative of the Department of Antiquities during Tuesday’s discussion before the House Refugees Committee on the budget of the Turkish Cypriot Property Management Fund for the year 2022.