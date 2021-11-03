NewsLocalQatar to donate €1.2m towards renovation of Kemi Kembir Mosque in Limassol

Qatar to donate €1.2m towards renovation of Kemi Kembir Mosque in Limassol

Mosque
Mosque

Qatar will donate €1.2 million towards the renovation of Kemi Kembir Mosque built in the 16th century in the old Turkish quarter of Limassol, Philenews reports.

It is the first time that a third country contributes to the maintenance of mosques in Cyprus.

At the same time, UNDP will spend €800,000 to restore the mosque in the village of Peristerona
which was recently damaged by thunder.

And €220,000 will be spent from the Turkish Cypriot Property Management Fund for the maintenance of Zouhouri mosque.

All this was disclosed by a representative of the  Department of Antiquities during Tuesday’s discussion before the House Refugees Committee on the budget of the Turkish Cypriot Property Management Fund for the year 2022.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleLaytown beach horse racing returns after being cancelled due to coronavirus disease in Ireland
Next articleHALLOUMI HEAVEN: Cheese Making & Food Tasting Tour – leaving from Paphos

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros