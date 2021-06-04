Pyrgos Tyllirias residents satisfied with re-opening of crossing points

Today is a day of satisfaction for the residents of Pyrgos Tyllirias due to the re-opening of the Limnitis crossing point, according to the Municipal Council President Nikos Cleanthous.

In a statement, Nikos Cleanthous expressed his satisfaction because as of today the crossing over is taking place without problems, while as he noted, in view of the summer period, they are expecting many visitors.

With the opening of the crossing points, he continued, the expatriates but also the visitors who have started coming to the area since last weekend, will be facilitated.

As he noted, many residents go to Nicosia on a daily basis for work, lessons but also for medical reasons.