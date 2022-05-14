Putin’s ex-wife among those targeted by latest UK sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ex-wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya and several of his relatives were the latest to be added to the UK’s sanctions list on Friday (May 13).

Britain, in concert with Western allies, has imposed sanctions on hundreds of wealthy Russian individuals as well as strategically important industrial and financial firms in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Britain said on Friday it was targeting Putin’s financial network.

Among the 12 new names added to the British sanctions list were Ocheretnaya and several of Putin’s relatives holding executive positions at major Russian firms like Gazprom.

They face asset freezes and travel bans.

“We are exposing and targeting the shady network propping up Putin’s luxury lifestyle and tightening the vice on his inner circle,” foreign minister Liz Truss said in a statement.

“We will keep going with sanctions on all those aiding and abetting Putin’s aggression until Ukraine prevails.”

Also added to the sanctions list was Alina Kabaeva, a former gymnast and member of Russia’s State Duma with alleged links to Putin

The British government said those sanctioned supported Putin in exchange for wealth, high-profile jobs and influence over Russian affairs.

(Reuters)