NewsWorldPutin tells Finland swapping neutrality for NATO is mistake

Putin tells Finland swapping neutrality for NATO is mistake

Putin Tells Finland That Abandoning Its Neutrality Would Be A Mistake Kremlin
Putin Tells Finland That Abandoning Its Neutrality Would Be A Mistake Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Saturday (May 14) that ditching neutrality and joining NATO would be a mistake that could damage relations between their two countries, the Kremlin said.

Both countries said their presidents spoke by phone two days after Finland declared its intention to join the Western alliance. Moscow has described that as a security threat that will require it to respond, but has not specified how.

Niinisto’s office said he told Putin: “how fundamentally the Russian demands in late 2021 aiming at preventing countries from joining NATO and Russia’s massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have altered the security environment of Finland.”

He said Finland wanted to handle relations with its Russian neighbour in a “correct and professional manner.”

The Kremlin said: “Vladimir Putin stressed that abandoning the traditional policy of military neutrality would be a mistake, since there are no threats to Finland’s security. Such a change in the country’s foreign policy may have a negative impact on Russian-Finnish relations.”

Moscow described the call as a “frank exchange of views,” normally a diplomatic euphemism for a difficult conversation.

Niinisto said: “The conversation was direct and straightforward and it was conducted without aggravations. Avoiding tensions was considered important.”

Finland’s membership bid is expected to be followed by a similar move from Sweden, confronting Putin with exactly what he said he wanted to avoid when he launched his invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24: a further expansion of NATO to Russia’s borders.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleEuropean strategy for a better Internet for kids (BIK+)
Next article72-year-old missing from home, found

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros