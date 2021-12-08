NewsWorldPutin-Mitsotakis talks in Sochi to mainly focus on energy issues

Putin-Mitsotakis talks in Sochi to mainly focus on energy issues

Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday holds talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sochi with press reports saying special emphasis will be put on energy issues.

With the Ukrainian crisis further testing Moscow’s relations with the West, Mitsotakis will reportedly seek to strike a delicate balance and keep the meeting at a purely bilateral level, with energy at the top.

Tellingly, government sources have stressed that Greece is a member of the EU and NATO, which forms the basis of its foreign policy.

At the same time, the Kremlin has announced that talks will cover the entire range of Russian-Greek political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

As well as topical matters on the international and regional agenda, it added.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
