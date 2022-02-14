NewsLocalPulmonologist: There is room for targeted relaxations

Pulmonologist: There is room for targeted relaxations

Covid Icus
Covid Icus

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC, pulmonologist Charis Armeftis said that the good picture of recent days, will lesser patients in ICUs, provides room for targeted relaxations of the Covid-19 restrictive measures.

He also stressed that the Omicron variant is causing milder symptoms and the big majority of those hospitalized in ICUs were patients with the Delta variant.

Under current circumstances, he said, it is feasible to have relaxations without exclusions regarding those who have not been vaccinated.

By gavriella
Previous articleMunicipality of Pegeia restarts civil weddings
Next articleCyprus Tiger Rally 2022 (photos and videos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros