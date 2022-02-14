Pulmonologist: There is room for targeted relaxations

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC, pulmonologist Charis Armeftis said that the good picture of recent days, will lesser patients in ICUs, provides room for targeted relaxations of the Covid-19 restrictive measures.

He also stressed that the Omicron variant is causing milder symptoms and the big majority of those hospitalized in ICUs were patients with the Delta variant.

Under current circumstances, he said, it is feasible to have relaxations without exclusions regarding those who have not been vaccinated.