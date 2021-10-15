NewsWorldPublic services in Attica closed on Friday due to severe weather

Public services in Attica closed on Friday due to severe weather

Climate Change & Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides announced the closure of all public services in Attica on Friday, in view to the second day of the severe ‘Ballos’ weather phenomenon, he said at a live briefing on Thursday evening.

The only public services that will remain operational on Friday are those required for the management of the weather phenomenon, including at local authorities, added the minister.

Stylianides also announced an overnight road traffic ban (01:00 am to 08:00 am) on Thursday at Athens’ Poseidonos coastal avenue and also at the area of Kifissos, where flooding occurred earlier in the day.

