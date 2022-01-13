Public service reform into the air

The opposition parties will attempt to make changes to the public service reform at the last minute, during today’s debate of the relevant draft bills at the House Plenum. Once again, attention will focus on the interdepartmental promotion to scale A13, the new institution that is introduced at the government’s proposal.

According to some suggestions that will be submitted, provided the House Speaker agrees, the employees of the technical and scientific staff of the Defense Ministry will be exempted from this promotion. According to another suggestion by the Ecologists, the oral exam of each candidate will be recorded and kept as a separate file.

It is noted that during the Christmas holiday, more requests for exemptions from the interdepartmental promotion have been sent.

Finally, according to another proposal, the anonymous evaluation of supervisors by their subordinates should become mandatory.