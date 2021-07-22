Public sector motorcycles to be replaced by electric vehicles

The government will proceed with the substitution of all public sector motorcycles and motorbikes with electric vehicles. Additionally, all 225 private motorcycles and motorbikes used by the Department of Postal Services will be replaced with electric motorcycles.

On Friday July 23, the Minister of Transport Yiannis Karousos will outline the General Framework for the Promotion of Electric Vehicle Use which has been prepared by the government.

The government has shown great interest in green growth and aims to abide by the aims of the European Union’s (EU) Green Deal by reducing pollution.

The plan’s application falls within the framework of the Recovery and Resilience Plan of Cyprus which has been approved by the EU and has a total cost of €1.2 billion.

Of those €1.2 bn, €448 million are spent on a rapid transition to a green economy.