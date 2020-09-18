News Local Some 3.5 million face masks used in public sector in four months

Some 3,500,000 face masks have been distributed to staff members of the public and semi-governmental sector in Cyprus over the past four months, according to Philenews.

The figure also includes the Parliament, as well as the Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Cyprus Employers & Industrialists Federation which are private organisations.

Protective mask stocks are for the time being considered as sufficient to serve the needs of the public sector for the near future.

Head of the Minister of Health’s office, Anastasia Anthousis also said that there are currently a total of 5.5 million face masks stored in state warehouses.

Nonetheless,  Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou has instructed close monitoring on this and if stocks appear to be dwindling then new tenders should be announced promptly so that delivery is on time.

By Maria Bitar
