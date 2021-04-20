Public-private hospital re-define their cooperation

Public and private hospitals have re-defined their cooperation and according to all indications they have reached an agreement since during the weekend there were 35 transfers of patients from public to private hospitals.

As Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said yesterday, the country’s health system is at its limit and according to predictions, admissions of patients of COVID-19 will remain high.

Last week the Health Minister, the State Health Services Organization (OKYpY) and the Health Ministry’s permanent secretary had two meetings during which they re-defined the way and precondition for the transfer of patients from the public to the private sector.