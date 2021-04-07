NewsLocalPublic hospital staff warn OKYPY of strike action

Public hospital staff warn OKYPY of strike action

Public hospital staff have warned the State Health Services Organisation (OKYPY) and the Health Ministry of imminent strike action if their long-standing demands are not met.

The ultimatum sent on Tuesday to OKYPY by the unions of state doctors, paramedical staff and auxiliary hospital employees stresses that the alarming state of play at hospitals is the outcome of mismanagement.

As well as because of the lack of a strategic plan and prioritization by the Organisation’s board of directors.

“The lack of consultation and attempted resolution of labour issues that endanger the future of hospitals have led to the three trade unions active in the field of Health to join forces,” said a joint statement by PASYDY, PASYKI and PASYNO.

“We call on both the Minister of Health and the Board of Directors of OKYPY to assume their responsibilities and convene a meeting with us within the next 10 days for a substantive discussion to take place aiming at resolving the serious problems plaguing state hospitals,” it added.

Otherwise, they warned, OKYPY will be confronted with strong measures, not excluding strike action.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
