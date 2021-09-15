NewsLocalPublic hospital doctors one step away from strike action

Public hospital doctors one step away from strike action

Public hospital doctors are just one step away from taking strike measures, Philenews said on Wednesday, adding that local assemblies have already been called.

The only proposal to be tabled for approval at the assemblies is strike action because agreements reached between unions and the Cyprus State Health Services Organisation (Okypi) in July 2020 have yet to be implemented.

Insiders also said the strong measures decision by the Pancyprian Union of government Doctors (PASIKI) was taken on September 8.

A letter explaining their imminent measures has been sent to Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas.

“The board of directors of PASIKI in its meeting on August 27 thoroughly analyzed the problems plaguing the public hospitals” the letter said amongst other.

“With particular concern but also indignation we record either the absence or poor knowledge and application of prerequisite skills, or the poor management by Okypi with direct effect on the image and operation of public hospitals but primarily on the patients,” it added.

 

By Annie Charalambous
