Public bus drivers in Nicosia and Larnaca still on strike

Nicosia and Larnaca on Tuesday were still left without public buses as staff at Nicosia Public Transport and Larnaca Public Transport continued their indefinite strike.

However, insiders believe the four-day strike is near its end now that both the Transport Ministry as well as Labour Ministry have joined mediation efforts.

Proposals discussed on Monday evening will be put for approval before staff at a new general assembly meeting at SEK union’s headquarters which is set to start at 09:30, Philenews also reports.

The bus drivers decided to strike after they were sent redundancy letters on top of a host of issues outstanding for the past couple of years.

They plan to deliver a new petition to the Transport Ministry later on Tuesday.

Issues of concern include health and safety, legislation, employee working hours and infrastructures.