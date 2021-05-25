Pub owner violates Covid measures, gets €3,000 fine for allowing dancing

Police on Monday evening handed a fine of €3,000 to a pub owner in coastal Paphos for allowing customers to dance inside the premises.

This is something which is prohibited under measures in effect aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Cyprus.

Police also said that 24 individuals were fined in the last 24 hours all across Cyprus for breach of Covid-19 measures. The overall number of inspections was 5,197.

In Nicosia, out of 1,337 checks two individuals were reported, no violations were reported in Limassol after 728 checks while in Larnaca eight people got booked after 564 inspections.

Out of 1,051 checks in Paphos eight individuals were reported along with the pub owner

In Famagusta, out of 588 checks one person was fined, while in Morphou out of 441 checks no violations were reported.