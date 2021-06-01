NewsLocalPsychologists disagree about children of special education joining Technical School

Psychologists disagree about children of special education joining Technical School

Psychologists say that a circular of the Education Ministry for access of special education children to the Technical Education is against the UN Convention.

In an announcement the Union of Psychologists in Cyprus noted that the circular of the Education Ministry is against the UN Convention about the rights of people with disability, the rights of children to education, as well as other laws regarding the rights of children with special needs that the state has enacted.

Moreover, the union noted that the Ministry’s decision does not seem to comply with the government’s more general targets for unified education and inclusion of all children.

By gavriella
Previous articleFire in the industrial area of Agios Sylas in progress (video)
Next articlePolice secures the file of former Volunteerism Commissioner

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros