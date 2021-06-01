Psychologists disagree about children of special education joining Technical School

Psychologists say that a circular of the Education Ministry for access of special education children to the Technical Education is against the UN Convention.

In an announcement the Union of Psychologists in Cyprus noted that the circular of the Education Ministry is against the UN Convention about the rights of people with disability, the rights of children to education, as well as other laws regarding the rights of children with special needs that the state has enacted.

Moreover, the union noted that the Ministry’s decision does not seem to comply with the government’s more general targets for unified education and inclusion of all children.