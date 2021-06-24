NewsLocalPsychologist, 50, to stand trial before Assize court for alleged sexual abuse...

Psychologist, 50, to stand trial before Assize court for alleged sexual abuse of minor

A 50-year-old psychologist on Thursday was ordered to stand trial before Limassol Assize Court after being charged with sexually abusing a minor but also of possessing child pornographic material.

Philenews reported that the alleged victim is a close relative of his and that the minor recently reported him to police.

The Limassol district court referred the accused to stand trial before the Assize one on July 22 after also ordering his release on parole.

He had to hand over his travel documents, and pay as a guarantee the amount of 80,000 euros in cash. As well as to present himself and sign at a police station on a daily basis until the trial begins.

By Annie Charalambous
