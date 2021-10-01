NewsLocalProud of our people's sacrifice, President says on Independence Day, as military...

Proud of our people’s sacrifice, President says on Independence Day, as military parade held

 

We remain steadfast on our principles and forge ahead in a spirit of responsibility and patriotism, President Anastasiades declared on the 61st anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus, following the 1960 London-Zurich agreements, ending British colonial rule.

In a twitter upload, he said: ’61 years for the Republic of Cyprus. We are proud of our peoples’ struggles and sacrifices and remain committed to our principles, moving forward with responsibility and patriotism’.

A military parade was held in celebration of the anniversary at the central Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue in Nicosia, with President Anastasiades taking the salute, along with defence minister Charalambos Petrides and National Guard chief, general Zervakis.

Attending from Greece, were national defence minister Nikos Panayiotopoulos and head of the Hellenic Armed Forces General Constandinos Floros.

This year, per covid-19 directives, a limited number of guests were allowed, while the public attended with a coronavirus safe pass.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleGrenade damages cars and homes in Limassol
Next articleBiden reaffirms US support of BBF in Cyprus, more security deals coming with Nicosia

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros