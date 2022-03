Student parades for the 25th March and 1st April celebrations will take place with masks and safe pass, in compliance with Rules 49 and 79(2) of the current Decree, according to the Education Ministry.

A relevant announcement noted that checks about safe pass and the use of protective mask will take place at the responsibility of the Ministry, the Police and the Municipalities.

The announcement further clarified that no PCR or rapid tests are needed for people under 6 years of age.