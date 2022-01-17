NewsLocalProtests in Paphos about work for regeneration of Ellados and Neofytou Nicolaides...

Protests in Paphos about work for regeneration of Ellados and Neofytou Nicolaides avenues

Ellados
Ellados

The more the work for the regeneration of Ellados and Neofytou Nicolaides avenues proceeds, the more the voices of protest increase by affected businesses.

The construction sites have now drastically reduced the public’s access to the shops and have almost blocked the access of vehicles.

Businessmen of the area noted that even though they understand that there will be a period of problems, things are not done in a way that would help them as much as possible.

They added that despite their positive attitude, the Municipality must take care of the as best as possible operation of the shops. They pointed out that due to lack of this provision, already the first businesses have closed down while the viability of others is still questionable.

By gavriella
Previous articlePresident receives annual report of Commissioner for Children’s rights
Next article78% of patients at Reference Hospital unvaccinated

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros