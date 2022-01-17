Protests in Paphos about work for regeneration of Ellados and Neofytou Nicolaides avenues

The more the work for the regeneration of Ellados and Neofytou Nicolaides avenues proceeds, the more the voices of protest increase by affected businesses.

The construction sites have now drastically reduced the public’s access to the shops and have almost blocked the access of vehicles.

Businessmen of the area noted that even though they understand that there will be a period of problems, things are not done in a way that would help them as much as possible.

They added that despite their positive attitude, the Municipality must take care of the as best as possible operation of the shops. They pointed out that due to lack of this provision, already the first businesses have closed down while the viability of others is still questionable.