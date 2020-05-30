News World Protests flare around the United States over Minneapolis killing

Protests flare around the United States over Minneapolis killing

A protester gestures in front of a fire during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., early May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Violent protests flared overnight in several U.S. cities as demonstrators vented their anger over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis this week after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

From Minneapolis to New York City, Atlanta and Washington, protesters clashed with police in a rising tide of anger over the treatment of minorities by law enforcement.

The demonstrations broke out for a fourth night despite prosecutors announcing on Friday that the policeman filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, had been arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

Three other officers have been fired and are being investigated in connection with Monday’s incident, which reignited rage that civil rights activists said has long simmered in Minneapolis and cities across the country over persistent racial bias in the U.S. criminal justice system.

In Detroit late on Friday, a 19-year-old man was shot dead at a demonstration by a suspect who fired from a sport utility vehicle then fled, local media reported. Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Many of the protesters chanted, “No justice, no peace,” and some carried signs that read, “End police brutality” and “I won’t stop yelling until everyone can breathe.”

In the video of Floyd’s death, filmed by a bystander, the 46-year-old could be heard repeatedly pleading with the officers and telling them he could not breathe.

Thousands of demonstrators also filled the streets of New York City’s Brooklyn borough near the Barclays Center arena. Police armed with batons and pepper spray made scores of arrests in sometimes violent clashes.

In lower Manhattan, demonstrators at a “We can’t breathe” rally demanded legislation to outlaw the chokehold used by a city police officer in the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who was also black.

In Washington, police and Secret Service agents deployed in force around the White House before dozens of demonstrators gathered across the street in Lafayette Square.

President Donald Trump said early on Saturday that he had watched the whole thing from his window, and, if the demonstrators had breached the fence, “they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen.”

“That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action.”

CHAOS IN ATLANTA

In Atlanta, Bernice King, the youngest daughter of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., implored people to go home on Friday night after more than 1,000 protesters marched to the state capitol and blocked traffic on an interstate highway.

The demonstration turned violent at points. Fires burned near the CNN Center, the network’s headquarters, and windows were smashed at its lobby. At least one police car was among several vehicles burnt. Police pushed back the crowd, but they hurled bottles at officers.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Atlanta and activated the Georgia National Guard, sending as many as 500 soldiers to guard property, as the protests moved from downtown to the affluent Buckhead neighborhood.

News broadcasts showed officers making several arrests, but police provided few details Saturday morning.

Protesters also took to the streets in other cities including Denver, Houston and Louisville, Kentucky.

In Minneapolis, Minnesota’s largest city, hundreds of protesters defied an 8 p.m. curfew around a police station that was burnt on Thursday night.

“We are out here because we, as a generation, realize things have to change,” said one marcher, Paul Selman, a 25-year-old black man.

Authorities had hoped Chauvin’s arrest would allay public anger. Late on Friday, officers opened fire with tear gas, plastic bullets and concussion grenades, scattering the crowd.

Still, Friday night’s crowds were far smaller and more widely dispersed than the night before.

Law enforcement kept a mostly low profile, a strategy seemingly calculated to reduce the risk of violent confrontations, as was the case in several urban centers across the country where sympathy protests arose.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said the investigation into Chauvin, who faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, was ongoing and that he anticipated also charging the three other officers, identified by the city as Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng.

Floyd, a Houston native who had worked security for a nightclub, was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money at a store to buy cigarettes on Monday evening.

Bail has been set at $500,000 for Chauvin, but it was unclear early on Saturday whether he remained in custody. Hennepin County jail records showed no inmate of that name.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleJust one new Covid-19 case on Saturday; total at 944
Next articlePaphos: Police publish photos of stolen valuables

Top Stories

Local

Paphos: Police publish photos of stolen valuables

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police have found jewellery, watches and other valuables in the possession of a 22 year old and a 15 year old who are under...
Read more
World

Protests flare around the United States over Minneapolis killing

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Violent protests flared overnight in several U.S. cities as demonstrators vented their anger over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died...
Read more
Local

Just one new Covid-19 case on Saturday; total at 944

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  One person has tested positive for coronavirus from a total of 2061 tests, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the total since the...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 10 hotels to reopen in June

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Ten of the 57 hotels in the Paphos district are expected to reopen in June, the president of the Paphos branch of the Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Update: Road near Tseri reopens, fire contained

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A fire that broke out in the Tseri area, in the Nicosia district  on Saturday afternoon led police to close the Halepianon-Tseri road to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more
Local Food

Spiced lamb with beetroot salad and scented yoghurt

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Lay the lamb on a tray, skin side down. Rub with crushed garlic, sprinkle with spices and ground pistachios, wrap in plastic wrap and...
Read more
Local Food

Easy seafood pasta with white wine sauce

Angelica Azadyants -
Ingredients: 2-3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, chopped 2-3 tablespoons of whipped cream 1/3 cup white wine 300g spaghetti, roughly broken 300-400g of...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Don’t treat Italy like a leper colony says foreign minister

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Italy will not be treated like a leper colony, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Saturday, promising a warm welcome to foreign tourists...
Read more
World

Third British scientist warns over rush to lift lockdown

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A third member of a scientific advisory body to the British government has warned that it is too soon to lift the COVID-19 lockdown...
Read more
World

Unrest flares in U.S. cities despite arrest of Minneapolis policeman

Bouli Hadjioannou -
The white former Minneapolis police officer shown in video footage using his knee to pin an unarmed black man's neck to the street was...
Read more
World

Trump cutting U.S. ties with World Health Organization over virus

Bouli Hadjioannou -
The United States will end its relationship with the World Health Organization over the body's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump said on...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros