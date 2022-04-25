NewsWorldProtests break out in Paris, Lyon as France's Macron re-elected

Protests break out in Paris, Lyon as France’s Macron re-elected

Protests Break Out In Paris, Lyon As France's Macron Re Elected
Protests Break Out In Paris, Lyon As France's Macron Re Elected

Demonstrators took to the streets in Paris and Lyon on Sunday (April 24) night in protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s election win over far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Protesters threw fireworks at a police car in Lyon, while police fired tear gas and charged at dozens gathered in Place de la Republique square in Paris.

Police earlier in Paris tried to break up a crowd of mostly young protesters who had gathered in the central neighbourhood of Chatelet, images on Twitter showed.

Macron defeated Le Pen in a runoff vote earlier on Sunday by winning a second five-year term and preventing what would otherwise have been a major political upset.

Although Macron won by a comfortable margin, the abstention rate was expected to settle at the highest since 1969, with a substantial chunk of voters unwilling to vote for either Macron or Le Pen.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleGreek President celebrates Easter with Armed Forces in Petrochori
Next articleSlovenians wake up to a new Prime Minister

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros