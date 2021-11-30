InsiderEconomyProtests about duration of VAT reductions on electricity bills

Protests about duration of VAT reductions on electricity bills

The opposition may finally anticipate the government regarding the reduction of VAT on electricity bills. The reason is that at next Friday’s Plenum a draft bill by AKEL, DIKO, EDEK and the Ecologists for overall reduction of VAT on electricity bills from 19% to 9% without time limits, will be put to vote. So far it seems that the draft bill has majority approval since it so far has the support of at least 31 lawmakers. Deputies of ruling DISY party are against this proposal.

The technocrats of the Finance Ministry, on the other hand are preparing a bill to reduce VAT to 9% only for households for three months and to 5% for vulnerable consumers for six months. This bill is being prepared after approval by the relevant EU Committee.

In case the proposal of the opposition is approved, most probably the President of the Republic will send the law back to Parliament, which in its turn will insist and the legislation will end up in the Supreme Court.

By gavriella
Previous articleVaccination of children 5-11 only a matter of time now
Next articleExhibition “ΞΕΧΩΡΙΣΤΗ” (Special) in Nicosia on December 4-5

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros