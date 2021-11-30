Protesting parent taken to police station in handcuffs

For the third day in a row, a group of parents together with their children are protesting outside the district office of the Education Ministry at Franklin Roosevelt Avenue in Limassol, expressing their objection to the measures decided for school.

Following tension due to the fact that traffic was obstructed one parent was arrested for preventing the work of a policeman and for threatening a second policeman.

The parent was taken to the police station in handcuffs.

He is expected to be accused and then released