Protesters torch cars in Rotterdam in protest over new COVID-19 restrictions

Protests in the port city of Rotterdam turned violent on Friday (November 19) night, as protesters torched cars and threw objects at police.

Police used water canons to disperse several hundred protesters who had gathered to voice opposition against the latest COVID-19 measures.

Video posted on social media showed burnt out police cars and rioters throwing fireworks and rocks at police.

Police issued an emergency ordinance in Rotterdam, shutting down public transportation and ordering people to go home. Water canons were deployed and police on horseback carried out charges to disperse the crowds, police said.

Authorities also called on bystanders and people who recorded images of the riots to send the footage to police for further investigation.

The government plans to restrict access to indoor venues to people who have a “corona pass”, showing they have been vaccinated or already recovered from an infection. The pass is also available to people who have not been vaccinated, but have proof of a negative test.

The Netherlands re-imposed some lockdown measures last weekend for an initial three weeks in an effort to slow a resurgence of coronavirus contagion, but daily infections have remained at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic.