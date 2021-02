The protest in Limassol against the COVID-19 measures, 5G, and corruption is currently taking place.

Around 200 citizens gathered with candles in their hands and carrying a coffin.

The Police are in readiness in case of incidents while security cameras have been placed in the area of the protest.

Earlier the spokesman of the Limassol Police said the police will not intervene if the event is a peaceful one and if the relevant decrees are not violated.