Protesters hold ‘funeral’ for COP26

Extinction Rebellion activists on Saturday (November 13) held a funeral ceremony in a

Glasgow cemetery for what they say is a failed COP26 climate summit.

Starting from Glasgow Cathedral the activists, dressed in black robes, walked to Glasgow Necropolis where the lay down between headstones to symbolise the death of the summit now running into overtime.

“We feel that COP26 is also a failure. The agreements that have been set out are not sufficient to prevent catastrophic global heating according to the targets that have been set out by climate scientists and we feel that this is not acceptable,” said Helen, sitting next to a cardboard headstone reading “Cop 26 failed”.

Negotiators took the two-week U.N. climate talks into an extra day on Saturday, wrestling with a fresh draft of an agreement intended to give the world a realistic shot at avoiding the worst effects of global warming.