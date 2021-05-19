NewsLocalProtest outside the Presidential Palace

Trade unions OEKDY-SEK and PASEY-PEO as well as educational trade unions carried out a protest outside the Presidential Palace, within the framework of the Dynamic Mobilizations Schedule they announced during a news conference.

In statements to CNA, Secretary General of OEKDY-SEK George Constantinou said there is a specific schedule with various events until the end of the week while on Friday there will be a big march from the parking Place of the Interior Ministry toward the Presidential Palace.

As he said the target is to inform public opinion about the unfair policy of the government vis-à-vis the teachers of Afternoon and Night educational programs, who have no labor rights.

By gavriella
