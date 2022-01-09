NewsLocalProtest outside Archbishopric in Nicosia (video)

Protest outside Archbishopric in Nicosia (video)

A protest is currently taking place outside the Archbishopric in Nicosia.

Citizens are protesting against the Archbishop’s statements regarding priests who did not respect the decisions of the Church regarding vaccinations against Covid-19.

 

