Protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners

A member of the Israeli forces clashes with a demonstrator during a protest in solidarity with prisoners following the escape of six Palestinian militants from an Israeli prison, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A member of the Israeli forces clashes with a demonstrator during a protest in solidarity with prisoners following the escape of six Palestinian militants from an Israeli prison, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 9, 2021.

Source:REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

