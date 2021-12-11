Residents near Pournara irregular migrants’ reception centre protest

Residents of Nicosia suburb Kokkinotrimithia and nearby villages on Saturday staged a peaceful protest against the problematic way the Pournara Irregular Migrants’ Reception Center operates in their area.

They stopped traffic for 10 minutes as well at the highway near the Kokkinotrimithia roundabout just before noon.

A week ago, a letter was sent to the Interior Minister by the community heads of Kokkinotrimithia, Deneia and Mammari area explaining the reasons they planned to protest. Notably:

Problems regarding the residents’ health

Problems regarding the residents’ safety

Increase of criminality

Economic decline

Freezing of development

Moreover, the residents are asking the government to: