NewsLocalProtest at GSP against the Pope; One person arrested (photos & video)

Protest at GSP against the Pope; One person arrested (photos & video)

Popeprotest
Popeprotest

A group of citizens who react to the presence of the Pope in Cyprus carried out a protest outside GSP Stadium this morning, where the Pope carried a mass.

The protesters were holding Greek flags and banners with slogans like “PAPA EST PERSONA NON GRATA.”

The Police and the Republic’s Authorities have been mobilized about the specific protest and measures were taken so that there would be no problems during the mass.

According to an announcement of the event’s organizers, the protest took place against the visit of the heretic Pope in Cyprus, which aims to promote disastrous plans both in ecclesiastic and in political issues.

The Police arrested a 43-year-old man during checking at the entrance of GSP for the mass. The man was a foreigner and he was in possession of a knife.

 

By gavriella
Previous articlePope Francis addresses congregants during the Holy Mass, at GSP Stadium
Next articleClarifications regarding the operation of restaurants, clubs, bars

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros