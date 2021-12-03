Protest at GSP against the Pope; One person arrested (photos & video)

A group of citizens who react to the presence of the Pope in Cyprus carried out a protest outside GSP Stadium this morning, where the Pope carried a mass.



The protesters were holding Greek flags and banners with slogans like “PAPA EST PERSONA NON GRATA.”

The Police and the Republic’s Authorities have been mobilized about the specific protest and measures were taken so that there would be no problems during the mass.

According to an announcement of the event’s organizers, the protest took place against the visit of the heretic Pope in Cyprus, which aims to promote disastrous plans both in ecclesiastic and in political issues.

The Police arrested a 43-year-old man during checking at the entrance of GSP for the mass. The man was a foreigner and he was in possession of a knife.