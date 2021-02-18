Protest against violence towards women in Buenos Aires

Naked women in plastic bags perform during a protest against violence towards women, after the femicide of Ursula Bahillo, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Jerusalem’s Old City turns white after rare snowfall
Jerusalem woke up to the rare experience of seeing its holy sites covered in snow on Thursday, with the Dome of the Rock and the...
€2.5m compensation for agricultural damages due to bad weather, fires, agrinos
The government will compensate a total of 875 beneficiaries in the agriculture sector with €2.5 million for damages caused by severe weather conditions between...
Normal postal services to France, Germany, Italy resumed
The island's postal services on Thursday announced the resumption of normal services to three destinations following a partial lifting of covid-19 restrictions. These are France,...
Police looking for missing 17-year-old girl from Limassol – PHOTO
Police are asking for help to find 17-year-old Maria Panagiotou who is missing from her home in Limassol since Tuesday. She is described as 1.50...
Naked women in plastic bags perform during a protest against violence towards women, after the femicide of Ursula Bahillo, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Heavy snowfall in Athens
george -
Two men jog as the Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill archaeological site during a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, February 16,...
Biggest vaccination center in Limassol begins operation
A total of 439 senior citizens are expected to be vaccinated today at the biggest vaccination center that began its operation this morning at...
79-year-old woman, the new COVID-19 victim in occupied areas
A new death occurred in the occupied areas due to COVID-19. The latest victim is a 79-year-old woman, who had been treated in the ICU...
Police are investigate online fraud case
The director of a company in Paphos denounced an online fraud to the Police. As he said, he ordered various spare parts from a company...