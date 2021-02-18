in-cyprus Protest against violence towards women in Buenos Aires

Protest against violence towards women in Buenos Aires

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Naked women in plastic bags perform during a protest against violence towards women, after the femicide of Ursula Bahillo, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Naked women in plastic bags perform during a protest against violence towards women, after the femicide of Ursula Bahillo, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

By george
