NewsLocalProtest against use of school classroom for rapid tests

Protest against use of school classroom for rapid tests

Rapid express COVID19 test for detection of specific antibodies to novel corona virus SARS-CoV-2 causing Covid-19. Medic, doctor applies blood from patient finger on test on mint green table.

The parents of Agios Theodoros Gymnasium in Paphos expressed their concern and anger for the fact that a school classroom is being used for carrying out rapid tests.

According to an announcement of the Parents’ Union, the said decision was made without any plan, at the time when 600 student instead of 400 are registered at the school.

For this reason, the parents want the Ministry to rethink this decision since there are plenty of other buildings in town that can be used for this purpose. Consequently the parents are expecting the Ministry’s positive answer.

By gavriella
Previous articleAuthorities movibilized for boat with migrant at Cape Greko
Next articleBody of a stabbed man found in Limassol

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros