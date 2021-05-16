Protest against use of school classroom for rapid tests

The parents of Agios Theodoros Gymnasium in Paphos expressed their concern and anger for the fact that a school classroom is being used for carrying out rapid tests.

According to an announcement of the Parents’ Union, the said decision was made without any plan, at the time when 600 student instead of 400 are registered at the school.

For this reason, the parents want the Ministry to rethink this decision since there are plenty of other buildings in town that can be used for this purpose. Consequently the parents are expecting the Ministry’s positive answer.