Protest against Covid vaccinations, restrictions from Paphos to Nicosia – PHOTOS

A small but loud group demonstrated on Saturday against Covid-19 vaccinations and restrictions the island’s authorities are imposing to try to contain the fast-spreading virus.

The car procession kicked off from Paphos Stadium, passed through Limassol and Larnaca and ended at Eleftherias Square in Nicosia, the capital, where protesters came out of their cars and sent out their messages.

They were holding banners saying ‘My body, my rules-Leave us alone’ ad shouted slogans such as ‘No Masks, No Jabs’.

Police had warned around 1pm that traffic jams were observed in parts of Nicosia.