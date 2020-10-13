Protest against corruption on Wednesday

The group Active Citizens is organizing a protest against corruption and money laundering tomorrow Wednesday at 19:00, in front of the Conference Center, where the House of Representatives has been recently meeting.

The slogans of the protest will be “Resignation of all persons involved in the recent scandal; the Speaker of the House first of all” and “Restoration of Justice with implementation of the Law.”

The group Active Citizens noted that it has no party characteristics.

Read More: Political parties call on House President to resign after Al Jazeera’s revelations

(philenews)