News Local Protest against corruption on Wednesday

Protest against corruption on Wednesday

The group Active Citizens is organizing a protest against corruption and money laundering tomorrow Wednesday at 19:00, in front of the Conference Center, where the House of Representatives has been recently meeting.

The slogans of the protest will be “Resignation of all persons involved in the recent scandal; the Speaker of the House first of all” and “Restoration of Justice with implementation of the Law.”

The group Active Citizens noted that it has no party characteristics.

Read More: Political parties call on House President to resign after Al Jazeera&#8217;s revelations

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleSquash soup
Next articleAudit Office: Discrepancies about purchase of services for COVID-19 tests

Top Stories

Local

45-year-old missing from Nicosia (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 45-year old Charis Demetriou, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since 10 October. Demetriou is...
Read more
Local

Tziovannis resigns from Parliament and AKEL

gavriella -
Christos Tziovannis today resigned from his post as a member of the House of Representatives following the political turmoil caused by a video which...
Read more
Local

12 inmates begin hunger strike in Limassol

gavriella -
As of Monday, 12 people held at the Limassol Central Police Station for illegal stay on the territory of the Republic of Cyprus have...
Read more
Local

Two asylum seekers, businesswoman arrested for illegal employment

gavriella -
During a check by members of the Aliens and Immigration Unit, it was ascertained that two asylum seekers were working at a fast food...
Read more
Local

COVID-19 very expensive for education

gavriella -
The Education Ministry is asked to pay a lot of money for the new protection measures and the other consumables, like the antiseptics, needed...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

45-year-old missing from Nicosia (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 45-year old Charis Demetriou, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since 10 October. Demetriou is...
Read more
Local

Tziovannis resigns from Parliament and AKEL

gavriella -
Christos Tziovannis today resigned from his post as a member of the House of Representatives following the political turmoil caused by a video which...
Read more
Local

12 inmates begin hunger strike in Limassol

gavriella -
As of Monday, 12 people held at the Limassol Central Police Station for illegal stay on the territory of the Republic of Cyprus have...
Read more
Local

Two asylum seekers, businesswoman arrested for illegal employment

gavriella -
During a check by members of the Aliens and Immigration Unit, it was ascertained that two asylum seekers were working at a fast food...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros