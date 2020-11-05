Protest against corruption outside the Presidential Palace on Friday

The movement ”Active Citizens” and “End to Corruption” platform are organizing a protest against corruption on Friday at 6:30 in the afternoon outside the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

The purpose of the protest is to express the citizens’ displeasure with the way the scandal of the “golden passports” has been handled, to request its thorough investigation and the attribution of blame to those responsible.

They also said in a statement they will continue their mobilizations until the Government and Parliament undertake their responsibilities and proceed with corrective moves.

They added that the protest is a peaceful one and that all measures against COVID-19 will be respected.

