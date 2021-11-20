Protest about suspension of Olympic athletes’ grant

The decision of the Cyprus Olympic Committee not to include great Cypriot athletes (including nine athletes who have participated in the Tokyo Olympic Games) into the grant offered for the preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games (Olympic Solidarity) has caused a lot of protests. Some athletes who have not been included in the program expressed their disappointment and bitterness due to this decision not because they have lost the symbolic amount of 500 euros per month but because they feel they are not respected by the Olympic Committee of their country.

Lots of citizens have criticized this decision on social media.

On his part, President of the Committee George Chrysostomou said that a plan is being prepared to solve the problem, noting that new athletes are now included in the program, who it was decided needed the grant more.