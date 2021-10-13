NewsLocalProtest about lost transparency (Cyprus Papers)

Protest about lost transparency (Cyprus Papers)

Cypruspapers
Cypruspapers

A protest in memory of transparency in Cyprus is taking place on Saturday 16 October, at 16.00 outside the Presidential Palace.

The participants must wear black clothes, hold candles or lanterns and banners with the word SHAME.

“Come to mourn about the lost dignity of our political representatives, about the humiliation of the institutions of Democracy and Justice,” the organizers of the event mention.

During the protest, all measures against the pandemic will be respected.

More information on the website  ΕΝΕΡΓΟΙ ΠΟΛΙΤΕΣ on Facebook.

By gavriella
