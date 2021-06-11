Protaras residents up in arms over Luna park’s operation without permit

A luna park in the heart of Protaras is set to go but nearby residents are up in arms arguing that this has not even awarded a town planning permission.

The residents, who are concerned over the additional noise and pollution that will come with it, are pointing the finger at the Paralimni Municipality.

However, Paralimni Mayor Theodoros Pyrilis told Philenews the Council has already issued an operation license to the owner company to which the amusement park in Ayia Napa belongs.

And that the facilities – toys, equipment, etc – had been installed there without a town planning permit.

He also indicated that, according to the legislation, the municipalities have the right to approve the operation of an amusement park for 28 days.

This was also confirmed by Markella Hatzida on behalf of the Department of Town Planning.

Pyrilis also said the Municipality has the right to renew the permit for another 28 days and if the applicant does not obtain a town planning permit, then they have to suspend operation.

The permit, he repeated, is only temporary for the Protaras luna park which is situated next to Lidl supermarket.